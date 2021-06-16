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THEY USED AN ADVANCED EXPERIMENTAL FORCED MAGNETO-PARTICLE DELIVERY SYSTEM
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30 views • June 16, 2021
STEW PETERS SHOW CLIP
ANOTHER URGENT PUBLIC MESSAGE - MAGNOFECTION REAGENTS
THEY USED AN ADVANCED EXPERIMENTAL FORCED MAGNETO-PARTICLE DELIVERY SYSTEM
THAT WAS NOT APPROVED FOR USE IN HUMANS!
https://twitter.com/4_04_Not_Found/status/1405166765697605634
404_Not_Found@4_04_Not_Found
ANOTHER URGENT PUBLIC MESSAGE - MAGNOFECTION REAGENTS
THEY USED AN ADVANCED EXPERIMENTAL FORCED MAGNETO-PARTICLE DELIVERY SYSTEM
THAT WAS NOT APPROVED FOR USE IN HUMANS!
https://twitter.com/4_04_Not_Found/status/1405166765697605634
404_Not_Found@4_04_Not_Found
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