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The state of Religious Freedom, fear & mandates from a biblical perspective | Guest: Pastor Dale Partridge | Ep. 4
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20 views • December 22, 2021
Reflecting on the state of Religious Freedom in the U.S. and worldwide, Pastor Dale Partridge of Reformation Seminary explains why he's training men to plant house churches, how society is currently gripped by fear but Christians shouldn't be and he gives ways we can check in on our faith this Christmas season.
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► Subscribe to the podcast:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0J...
Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046
► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-upd...
► Pastor Dale Partridge's Ministry:
https://relearn.org/
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