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2/25/19 #OSCARS: Spike Lee & The VENEZUELA PERFORMANCE! #FREE4ALL
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8 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
2/25/19
The VZ agenda is being performed along the same lines as every media promoted Oscar-worthy performance that we are seeing in Hollywood. We, The People, make the difference. Please take time to express your opinion below about Regime Change corporatism! But, more importantly, get involved, locally!!
This video has taken many hours to upload. I believe We, the People, can commit to service in making freedom secured in our local elecltions. Please be aware that these are the times to run in your local elections and please be aware of the world u love and, down the road, may die in.
2/25/19
The VZ agenda is being performed along the same lines as every media promoted Oscar-worthy performance that we are seeing in Hollywood. We, The People, make the difference. Please take time to express your opinion below about Regime Change corporatism! But, more importantly, get involved, locally!!
This video has taken many hours to upload. I believe We, the People, can commit to service in making freedom secured in our local elecltions. Please be aware that these are the times to run in your local elections and please be aware of the world u love and, down the road, may die in.
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