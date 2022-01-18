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MRS - Making Revelation Simple - Video Part Seven
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12 views • January 18, 2022
In this study we are going to examine the scripture to see if we can determine what the Seven Sealed Book of Revelation is all about. We will look and whaat it isn't and then look at what it most likely is and review many scripture that support this explaination. We will conclude with what is man's purpose in life and what roll the saints of God will have in the endtime events leading up to the implementation of Christ's Millennial reign.
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