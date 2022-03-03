Putin Set Conditions for a Settlement of the Ukrainian Conflict in His Conversation With Macron

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02/28/2022 In his 90 minutes conversation with French President Macron, Vladimir Putin has set conditions for a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict: recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, demilitarization, and neutral status of Kyiv.