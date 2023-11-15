Episode 44: Celebrating One Year!

This week marks the first birthday of the Frontline Podcast !
In today's episode, Nathan discusses Acts 16, and encourages us to remember that we still have many more freedoms than in nearly all of history, and that even in the worst of circumstances, God is still our refuge.
