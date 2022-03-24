Timing of the Fall of America 03/24/2022

Today Pastor Stan gives us an overview of when America will fall according to Bible Prophecy. He doesn't give an exact calendar date, it's more so a time within the seven year tribulation.0:00 Timing of the Fall of America02:09 When will America Fall?03:31 Firstfruits07:08 Pentecost09:37 Feast of Trumpets11:02 Atonement12:06 Tabernacles12:50 Mark of the Beast17:00 When America will Fall22:54 The Three AngelsVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112