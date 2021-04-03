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Dr. Mike Yeadon On Covid-19 And The Need For mRNA Injections
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522 views • April 03, 2021
Dr. Yeadon is an ex Pfizer Vice President and was their Chief Medical Scientist. You can't get nearer to the beast than that.
He is vehemently opposed to this mass fear inducing Covid-19 fake pandemic. He is even more opposed to the deadly mRNA gene altering experiment called a ;vaccine'.
Here is what he has to say.
More info. at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
He is vehemently opposed to this mass fear inducing Covid-19 fake pandemic. He is even more opposed to the deadly mRNA gene altering experiment called a ;vaccine'.
Here is what he has to say.
More info. at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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