BACKLASH BUILDS OVER GLYPHOSATE MOVE

A new executive order aimed at ensuring an “adequate supply” of glyphosate-based herbicides is drawing backlash from MAHA leaders—who say it echoes the 1986 liability shield created under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. They argue the move functions as a protection plan for manufacturers while limiting public recourse, and warn it could be a lobbyist-driven push to expand legal immunity for chemical companies. With public pressure now building, MAHA voices are urging viewers to mobilize—before glyphosate follows the same path vaccines did.