Is There Any Good News? PRAY. ARMOUR UP, and STAND!

Finally, brethren, be STRONG in the LORD and in the power of His might. Put on the WHOLE ARMOUR OF GOD, that you may be able to STAND against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle NOT against against flesh an blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.THEREFORE, TAKE UP THE WHOLE ARMOUR OF GOD wherewith you shall be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to STAND. STAND THEREFORE ,having girded your waist with TRUTH, having put on the BREASTPLATE of RIGHTEOUSNESS, (Ephesians 6:10-20), having shod your feet with the preparations of the GOSPEL OF PEACE, above all taking the SHIELD OF FAITH with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one. And take up the HELMET OF SALVATION and the SWORD of the SPIRIT which is the WORD OF GOD; PRAYING ALWAYS with all prayers and supplication in the Spirit, being watchful to this end with all perseverance and supplication for all saints....

