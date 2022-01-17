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WHILE RECORD HOMELESS ARE FREEZING TO DEATH, GLOBALISTS LAUNDER BILLIONS OF TAX $$ INTO EMPTY CONDOS
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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120 views • January 17, 2022
Globalist hedge funds, chinese corporations and most alarmingly Saudi prince Alwaleed bin Talal(owns Colony Capital in Scottsdale apparently colonizjng the USA with hostile muslims)are buying up thousands of houses, condos and offices pushing Americans out. The buildings stay empty for years or provide housing for hostile muslims and chinese to crank out anchor babies(as has been documented in LA County).

This is all with local US govt. traitor collaborators assistance receiving large bribes to sellout our own American people.

Join me in praying for the record number of Americans now homeless and freezing to death in the record cold because the US govt. soldout to the globalist crime syndicate.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy