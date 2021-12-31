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In Memorium - A Decade Of Interviews From 2011 To 2021
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60 views • December 31, 2021
In Memorium: A look back at people who’ve past away that I’ve interviews in my first decade of making videos. 💬 I look forward to your reaction in the comments section. 🔗 Share this vid link on your social media ▼ Click "Show More" For Additional Information Below
📬 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice you can sign up for the Jeff 4 Justice email list.
💻 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice/links you can find a list of all of the social media platforms I’m at.
▀ This Is An Original Video By Jeff 4 Justice. Thank you for watching.
In Memorium
💐 00:13 Bill Rosendahl, 1st openly gay ex-L.A. councilman
May 15, 1945 - March 30, 2016
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2012
May 15, 1945 - March 30, 2016 (aged 70)
https://mynewsla.c/government/2016/03/30/first-openly-gay-ex-la-councilman-bill-rosendahl-dies-at-70-of-cancer
💐 00:31 Debbie Reynolds, actress
April 1, 1932 - December 28, 2016
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2013
https://people.com/movies/debbie-reynolds-dies-at-84-just-one-day-after-daughter-carrie-fisher-report
💐 00:36 Jerry Sloan, co-founder Sacramento LGBT Center
Passed Away November 15, 2021
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2011
https://fox40.com/news/local-news/one-of-our-most-influential-founders-sacramento-lgbtq-community-mourning-loss-of-rev-jerry-sloan
💐 01:10 Jimmy Roland, singer
Passed Away ≈ 2016
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2011
Notified by an email from a family member
💐 01:37 John McAfee, antivirus software pioneer & political figure
September 18, 1945 - June 23, 2021
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2016
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jun/27/john-mcafee-obituary
💐 02:10 Jonathon Conte, intactivist
Passed Away May 9, 2016
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2011
https://www.ebar.com/news///246292
💐 02:37 Len La Barth, Appeal-Democrat editor
Believed To Have Passed Away 2013 After He Went Missing
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2012
https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2013/08/21/former-appeal-democrat-editor-pronounced-dead-by-sutter-county-judge
https://www.courthousenews.com/ex-editors-wife-asks-court-for-death-ruling
💐 03:05 Olympia Dukakis, actress
June 20, 1931 - May 1, 2021
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2011
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/olympia-dukakis-dead-moonstruck-oscar-winning-actress-89-1085431
💐 03:13 Rosa Koire, author and activist
Passed Away May 30, 2021
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2014
https://sarahwestall.com/rosa-koire-a-true-warrior-and-hero-has-died
Keywords:
Jeff 4 Justice, jeff4justice, review in review, year end review, 2021 review, 2021 retrospective, entertainment, politics, In Memorium, Memorium, Bill Rosendahl, Debbie Reynolds, Jerry Sloan, Jimmy Roland, John McAfee, Jonathon Conte, Len La Barth, Olympia Dukakis, Rosa Koire
#Jeff4Justice
#2021
#entertainment
#politics
#LGBT
#Bill Rosendahl
#Debbie Reynolds
#Jerry Sloan,
#Jimmy Roland,
#John McAfee,
#Jonathon Conte,
#Len La Barth
#Olympia Dukakis
#Rosa Koire
📬 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice you can sign up for the Jeff 4 Justice email list.
💻 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice/links you can find a list of all of the social media platforms I’m at.
▀ This Is An Original Video By Jeff 4 Justice. Thank you for watching.
In Memorium
💐 00:13 Bill Rosendahl, 1st openly gay ex-L.A. councilman
May 15, 1945 - March 30, 2016
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2012
May 15, 1945 - March 30, 2016 (aged 70)
https://mynewsla.c/government/2016/03/30/first-openly-gay-ex-la-councilman-bill-rosendahl-dies-at-70-of-cancer
💐 00:31 Debbie Reynolds, actress
April 1, 1932 - December 28, 2016
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2013
https://people.com/movies/debbie-reynolds-dies-at-84-just-one-day-after-daughter-carrie-fisher-report
💐 00:36 Jerry Sloan, co-founder Sacramento LGBT Center
Passed Away November 15, 2021
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2011
https://fox40.com/news/local-news/one-of-our-most-influential-founders-sacramento-lgbtq-community-mourning-loss-of-rev-jerry-sloan
💐 01:10 Jimmy Roland, singer
Passed Away ≈ 2016
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2011
Notified by an email from a family member
💐 01:37 John McAfee, antivirus software pioneer & political figure
September 18, 1945 - June 23, 2021
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2016
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jun/27/john-mcafee-obituary
💐 02:10 Jonathon Conte, intactivist
Passed Away May 9, 2016
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2011
https://www.ebar.com/news///246292
💐 02:37 Len La Barth, Appeal-Democrat editor
Believed To Have Passed Away 2013 After He Went Missing
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2012
https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2013/08/21/former-appeal-democrat-editor-pronounced-dead-by-sutter-county-judge
https://www.courthousenews.com/ex-editors-wife-asks-court-for-death-ruling
💐 03:05 Olympia Dukakis, actress
June 20, 1931 - May 1, 2021
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2011
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/olympia-dukakis-dead-moonstruck-oscar-winning-actress-89-1085431
💐 03:13 Rosa Koire, author and activist
Passed Away May 30, 2021
Interviewed by Jeff 4 Justice in 2014
https://sarahwestall.com/rosa-koire-a-true-warrior-and-hero-has-died
Keywords:
Jeff 4 Justice, jeff4justice, review in review, year end review, 2021 review, 2021 retrospective, entertainment, politics, In Memorium, Memorium, Bill Rosendahl, Debbie Reynolds, Jerry Sloan, Jimmy Roland, John McAfee, Jonathon Conte, Len La Barth, Olympia Dukakis, Rosa Koire
#Jeff4Justice
#2021
#entertainment
#politics
#LGBT
#Bill Rosendahl
#Debbie Reynolds
#Jerry Sloan,
#Jimmy Roland,
#John McAfee,
#Jonathon Conte,
#Len La Barth
#Olympia Dukakis
#Rosa Koire
Keywords
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