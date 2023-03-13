The New World Order is Coming Part Two

Like
a large ship speeding toward the dock….nothing will stop it now. It is too late to do anything but pray and
prepare. We have done it too
ourselves. We have mocked God. Thumbed our nose at God. Flipped God off and now we ask Where is
He? As stated in our “Sign of the Times” We have Aborted and murdered millions of
children. We have allowed children to
become sex slaves. We have allowed gender to be fluid. We have given over to debase and sick immoral
wickedness and we applaud it and parade it down our streets. We have allowed all of this and now we wonder
“where is God?”
