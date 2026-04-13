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Usership is an entirely new radical way of thinking about ownership. Ownership traps us in a artificial duality between government/state ownership (Communism, Fascism, etc.) and individual/private ownership (which doesn't really even exist with taxes, debt and property repossession and confiscation). Usership creates a third option that frees us from the burden and expense of ownership but gives us exactly the same rights of exclusive, private usage in an even more secure and inviolable manner.