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Canadian Frontline Nurses say Enough is enough at College of Nurses Ontario Toronto April 14
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193 views • April 16, 2021
Nurses say Enough is enough at College of Nurses Ontario Toronto April 14
Nurses Kristen M. and Sarah C., co-founders of CFLN, held a protest against the College of Nurses of Ontario in Toronto on April 14th 2021. They were joined by two other registered nurses, members of Police on Guard for Thee, including ex-OPP, Pastor Mike T. of Liberty Coalition Canada and, by proxy, Ontario Dr. Patrick Phillips to speak out against the muzzling of registered nurses seeking to advocate for their patients through evidence-based practices and studies. Protests and job losses continue across Canada.
Nurses Kristen M. and Sarah C., co-founders of CFLN, held a protest against the College of Nurses of Ontario in Toronto on April 14th 2021. They were joined by two other registered nurses, members of Police on Guard for Thee, including ex-OPP, Pastor Mike T. of Liberty Coalition Canada and, by proxy, Ontario Dr. Patrick Phillips to speak out against the muzzling of registered nurses seeking to advocate for their patients through evidence-based practices and studies. Protests and job losses continue across Canada.
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