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Gates Foundation Secretly Partnered with ChiCom Govt to Push COVID Propaganda and Censor the Web
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450 views • August 19, 2021
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is partnered with the Communist Chinese Party’s “socialist” propaganda apparatus now tasked with running China’s COVID-19 propaganda campaign, according to documents. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/gates-foundation-partnered-with-socialist-internet-group-running-chinas-covid-propaganda-campaign/
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