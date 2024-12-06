Russian Army Pushes Kiev To Negotiations

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation keep bringing victory closer.

Another desperate attack by the Ukrainian military on the Russian rear infrastructure was repelled.

On the night of December 6th, 33 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over four Russian western regions, including the Republic of Crimea. The peninsula came under a combined attack. Ukrainian forces targeted the Crimean Bridge with unmanned boats. As a result, at least eight boats were destroyed. There is no damage to the bridge.

In their turn, the Russian forces continue pounding the Ukrainian rear with precision strikes, destroying military infrastructure, airfields, warehouses, and logistics hubs on a daily basis. As a result, the Armed Forces of Ukraine can no longer resist on the battlefields.

Over the past days, the Russian army has won important victories in different directions, most rapidly advancing west of the Donetsk urban agglomeration.

Ukrainian forces are retreating into the industrial zone west of Kurakhovo, while Russian troops are grinding their reserves on the flanks.

On December 6th, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed the full control of Sukhie Yaly. Reports from the front confirmed a Russian assault on the main Ukrainian stronghold in the area, the village of Uspenovka. As a result, Ukrainian forces remaining in villages to the east are almost surrounded and the last roads used for Ukrainian military supplies in the entire Southern Donetsk direction were cut off.

Another Russian victory was confirmed in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed full control of Pustynka west of Selidovo.

Positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are deteriorating along almost the entire front, including in the Kursk region.

Kiev is losing control of the areas rich in resources and has nothing to pay to its Western patrons.

Kiev is retreating not only on the military battlefields but also on the political ones. Zelensky and the other Ukrainian officials began preparing the Ukrainians for the upcoming defeat.

The General Staff reportedly confirmed that the losses of the Ukrainian military exceeded 105 thousand, including 70 thousand killed and 35 thousand missing soldiers. This number is much higher than the last declared by Zelensky. Earlier, the head of the Kiev regime claimed that in two years of conflict, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost only 31 thousand people.

All the numbers differ from the statistics revealed by various independent monitoring sources. They also do not include the hundreds of thousands of deserters from the Ukrainian army. However, the official acknowledgement highlights the general trend in Ukraine.

Zelensky already acknowledged that the Ukrainian military has no means to capture the Crimean peninsula. Then, he thought, Kiev is ready to end the war without the lost territories in exchange for membership in NATO. However, Moscow does not change its position.

