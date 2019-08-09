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Trump names new acting director of national intelligence
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19 views • August 09, 2019
President Trump announces that he is selecting counterterrorism chief Joseph Maguire as the next acting DNI. Trump's tweet revealing his pick comes on the heels of current acting DNI Sue Gordon's resignation. #TheStory #MarthaMacCallum #FoxNews
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