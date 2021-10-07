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Dr Vladimir Zelenko: Uncensored Science: Truth Protocols Part 1
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205 views • October 07, 2021
Across the world, we are seeing an aggressive push for COVID shots, a growing fear of variants, and the active suppression of vaccine-related adverse effects data as well as those who dare to speak out.
If we are to trust our lead scientists, then why is so much information being kept from us? Let's uncover the truth on the Joni Table Talk show. Dr Vladimir Zelenko helps us take a look at the science not being shared as well as what's happening on the frontlines.
Other guests around the table include: Rachel Lamb Brown, Cindy Johnston, Rebecca Lamb Weiss, and Cindy Murdock.
Learn about ADE Phenomenon (Antibody Dependent Enhancement).
Scripture Reference: Psalm 34:14, Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace, and pursue it.
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
https://youtu.be/mINDO2RlEzw
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0ADM4AjM
If we are to trust our lead scientists, then why is so much information being kept from us? Let's uncover the truth on the Joni Table Talk show. Dr Vladimir Zelenko helps us take a look at the science not being shared as well as what's happening on the frontlines.
Other guests around the table include: Rachel Lamb Brown, Cindy Johnston, Rebecca Lamb Weiss, and Cindy Murdock.
Learn about ADE Phenomenon (Antibody Dependent Enhancement).
Scripture Reference: Psalm 34:14, Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace, and pursue it.
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
https://youtu.be/mINDO2RlEzw
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0ADM4AjM
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