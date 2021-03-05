Part 2 1960's God's Power and Authority Protecting America, Richard Nixon Removed

Timothy Dixon's fantastic Prophesy of God's goal for the Presidency of Donald Trump. Restore the Power of God the people received from Almighty God at it's founding. Without the Power of God's Holy Spirit living in men darkness rules America. There is no justice, no law and order, and tyranny runs amock. The Criminally Insane like The Roman Caesar "Nero" run the Department of Health and Human services, the FBI, The Center for Disease Control, the Military, the Executive Branch and Legislative Branches of Government. Cities burning, riots, insurrections started by the few Criminally Insane leadership, around 537?" Ruin, destruction, theft, murders dominate the lives of over 326 million people in America and more a crossed the World.

THE ANSWER TO THE PROBLEM God is taking back his position in Americans. With the Holy Spirit, the anointing, the power and authority of God: We the People use it to cause men to be good men, close to God.



Only God is good. Only men with God the Holy Spirit are good because the Holy Spirit and the man are one. Destroying what evil has done for the last 100 years.