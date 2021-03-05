Part 2 1960's God's Power and Authority Protecting America, Richard Nixon Removed

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THE ANSWER TO THE PROBLEM God is taking back his position in Americans. With the Holy Spirit, the anointing, the power and authority of God: We the People use it to cause men to be good men, close to God.
Only God is good. Only men with God the Holy Spirit are good because the Holy Spirit and the man are one. Destroying what evil has done for the last 100 years.