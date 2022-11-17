Psinergists comms

t.y.

just wanted [email protected] to know a bit more from today’s physical events.

this one we could hear outside and my body is spontaneously piloerecting after it passes and right before. out of nj. whenever these planes pass and i hear them before anyone can audibly hear them or see them, it is not always the same kind of plane and it is not personal to me. from every metric, it is the stacking of the radar or just too many signals and my body reacts accordingly to insulate my brain tissue and start rejecting signals no different than blocking a ddos attack by ports on the physical back end of a server. deny their service and the algorithims start auto trying again …

i can feel and understand my body instead of lying to myself and doing physical things that do not stop the electrical stimuli to my bloodstream or nervous system.

and now instead of a headache or nausea or anything negative, i am headed to paint the wall, bc God made it so. obedientiae Domini, Amen.

Mark



Amen

