Psinergists comms

just wanted [email protected] to know a bit more from today’s physical events.
this one we could hear outside and my body is spontaneously
piloerecting after it passes and right before. out of nj. whenever
these planes pass and i hear them before anyone can audibly hear them or
see them, it is not always the same kind of plane and it is not
personal to me. from every metric, it is the stacking of the radar or
just too many signals and my body reacts accordingly to insulate my
brain tissue and start rejecting signals no different than blocking a
ddos attack by ports on the physical back end of a server. deny their
service and the algorithims start auto trying again …
i can feel and understand my body instead of lying to myself and doing physical things that do not stop the electrical stimuli to my bloodstream or nervous system.
and now instead of a headache or nausea or anything negative, i am headed to paint the wall, bc God made it so. obedientiae Domini, Amen.
Mark
Amen
