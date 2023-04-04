President Trump waves farewell, for now, as he leaves Trump Tower for arraignment.

Former President Trump on Tuesday surrendered at a Manhattan courthouse on charges related to paying hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trump entered the courthouse at about 1:45 p.m. after a short trip downtown from Trump Towers in midtown.
He will be arraigned on an indictment of a reported 34 counts, to which he will plead not guilty. In this footage obtained via Storyful, former President Donald J. Trump is seen waving a final salute towards the people of America, as he leaves Trump Tower to turn himself in.
This continues to be a developing story.
Credit: Lausky Liu via Storyful
