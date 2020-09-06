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Nuclear detonations mapped 7 mins
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193 views • September 06, 2020
this illustration was created by Japanese artist Isao Hashimoto and he counts down the 2053 nuclear detonations since 1945 with more than 900 happening in Nevada, the most radiated place on the planet...Shouldn't we all be dead by now?....Where's the nuclear winter?....wheres the radioactive fallout?....take your own geiger counter to Nevada yourself, you will see there's NO SIGN of any radiation they always told us would have a 10,000 year half-life....FAKE NUKES!
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