FBI Now Monitoring School Board Meetings?: Senator Josh Hawley Assails Deputy AG Lisa Monaco

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Senator Josh Hawley Confronts Deputy AG Lisa Monaco About DOJ And FBI Attempt To Target American Parents Attending School Board Meetings
by Sundance
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/05/senator-josh-hawley-confronts-deputy-ag-lisa-monaco-about-doj-and-fbi-attempt-to-target-american-parents-attending-school-board-meetings
U.S. Attorney General Instructs FBI To Begin Investigating Parents Who Challenge School Board Policy And Decisions
by Sundance
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/04/u-s-attorney-general-instructs-fbi-to-begin-investigating-parents-who-challenge-school-board-policy-and-decisions
Mirrored - EarthNewspaper.com
Thanks to Brenda C for Link