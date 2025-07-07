🚨 Neocons no longer call the shots: Americans fed up with 'Israel-First' agenda

Tucker Carlson’s interview (uploaded here) with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian marks a shift in Western public perception of the Israel-Iran conflict, Tehran University professor Mohammad Marandi tells Sputnik.

💬 "There is a growing number of people in the US who are waking up to the reality that the Zionists and the neocons are driving the country towards destruction," Marandi says.

🗣 Neocon propaganda no longer works

Neocons and Israel failed to stop the Carlson interview—proof of their weakening grip, says Marandi.

Their daily propaganda no longer conceals:

🔸 Massacre of children in Gaza

🔸 Slaughter in Lebanon

🔸 Western backing for ISIS* and al-Qaeda*

💬 "They see the neocons and Zionists for what they are, genocidal monsters that have to be cast aside in order for peace and tranquility to have a chance in the world that we live in," Marandi stresses.

🗣 Mossad and West tied to Pezeshkian murder attempts

Mossad operates with support from Western intelligence, the academic charges.

💬 "The Five Eyes works with the Israeli regime," Marandi says. "Western embassies in our country… and in countries across our region [are] working with the Israeli regime."

Those forces are behind assassinations in Iran—targeting even women and children.

❓Why Iran doesn’t trust the IAEA

🔸 Post-WWII global bodies are West-dominated

🔸 The IAEA is no exception, as Europe and North America control its board

💬 "The International Atomic Energy Agency has been passing off information not just to the Israeli regime but also to other Western intelligence agencies in order to help with assassinations, to help with drone strikes, and to help with airstrikes," Marandi accuses.

Iran has cut cooperation with the IAEA under an act of parliament. Marandi says for the agency to return, major changes are needed.

*terrorist organizations banned in Russia