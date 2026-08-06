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Terry Wolfe: Israel as Biblical Harlot Riding Imperial American Beast?
Geopolitics & Empire
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Terry Wolfe discusses his new book "Riding the Beast" on geopolitical prophecy, examining the theory that Jerusalem, rather than Rome or America, represents the "Whore of Babylon" described in the Bible. The author argues that modern Zionism and some of its activities such as the integration of Israel with the American military could fulfill ancient predictions of a transactional union between the "great prostitute" and "the beast." He details how the U.S. functions as a modern replica of the Roman Republic, providing the structural power that supports this symbolic harlot. The dialogue explores the spiritual blindness of Israel, Noahide laws, and the transition to an aggressive technocratic imperialism. Ultimately, Wolfe suggests that this partnership will lead to a global persecution of Christians before a final divine restoration of the Jewish people.


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About Terry Wolfe

Terry Wolfe is author of Riding the Beast, Maybe Everyone Is Wrong, and Fire in the Rabbit Hole. He is an independent researcher from Canada's prairies, raised as a Mennonite to fear God and study the Word. His viral TikTok videos have been featured on dozens of major platforms and received millions of likes because they explain complex and intimidating topics in an enjoyable and simple way.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
biblechristjesuschristianityjerusalemprophecyisraelbabylonzionismbeastrevelationjudaismwhoreromenoahideprostitute
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