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NEWS ALERT: NUNES DROPS THE BOMB ON LOU DOBBS! US ATTORNEY NOW INVESTIGATING MUELLER TEAM 1897-9A
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49 views • April 22, 2020
John Brennan…his people who went after Donald Trump any way they could, knows he must deflect as much attention as he possibly can create. Confusion, the fog of war is his goal to misdirect the American people away from his subterfuge and might I suggest…treason by all means possible. He knows Trump is actively dismantling as much of his work as possible. He hates Trump more than he loves Valerie Jarrett. He knows Biden is toast. He knows Biden will need a replacement as Vice President and he wants to get his person in that slot or get rid of Biden prior to the election.    NEWS ALERT: NUNES DROPS THE BOMB ON LOU DOBBS! US ATTORNEY NOW INVESTIGATING MUELLER TEAM – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/U7MZ30qzN0t 
 
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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