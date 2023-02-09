Quo Vadis





Feb 8, 2023

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for February 7, 2023.





Dear children, there is no victory without a cross.





Humanity walks toward the great abyss.





Turn around quickly.





God calls you.





Do not live away from His Grace.





Men have defied the Creator and walk like the blind leading the blind.





Open your hearts to the Light of the Lord.





Turn to His Way to be saved. I ask you to be men and women of prayer, for only then can you understand My Appeals.





Ye have freedom but the best is to do the Will of the Lord.





The day will come when many will repent of the life elapsed without the Grace of God, but it will be late.





Repent!





Behold the opportune time for your return.





Onward along the path I have pointed out to you!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave him a message, and asked the Pedro to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows below:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor.”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed,” says the visionary.





Stay in peace.





