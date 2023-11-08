Create New Account
Apocalypse Watch E127: SBC vs FTD, Democrat Dumpster Fire, Iran War
channel image
ApocalypseWatch
58 Subscribers
16 views
Published 16 hours ago

Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes talk old cars and cold weather. TwoShoes throws down the gauntlet of challenge: Ford Turbo Diesel versus Johnny's 1963 C10 Small Block Chevy. Joe Biden's Democrat Dumpster Fire. Are we going to war with Iran?

Keywords
newsanalysisufoapocalypsedividedprepareuapcriminal media

