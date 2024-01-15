America Reels In Horror As Hunter Biden Enters Plea To Bombshell Tax Evasion Charges

Join us for a special report on Gary Franchi's conservative news network as we delve into the recent developments surrounding Hunter Biden. Charged with federal tax violations, Biden has shocked the nation by pleading not guilty, while the House GOP fiercely advances a contempt resolution against him. This in-depth analysis will explore the implications of these charges, the fallout of a failed plea deal, and the intense political drama unfolding in the heart of our republic. What does this mean for the Biden family and American justice? Get the full story, unfiltered and direct, as we break down the facts and confront the challenges in this high-stakes political saga. Don't miss out on the crucial insights and our final thought on why this matters to every American. Watch now!







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html