One Key Discipline For Growing in Christ

This video examines one of the spiritual disciplines that will have the most profound impact on your faith: the knowledge of Christ. Here are some keys to growing in the knowledge of Christ so that you can know him deeply.



Psalm 119:130 (NASB95) — 130 The unfolding of Your words gives light; It gives understanding to the simple.



2 Corinthians 4:6 (CSB) — 6 For God who said, “Let light shine out of darkness,” has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of God’s glory in the face of Jesus Christ.



Here's the basic discipline:



Every morning fiercely defend 30 minutes of your morning and set aside that time to read in the Old Testament so that God can speak into your life, and then reciprocate by lifting your soul to your heavenly Father in prayer!



Every afternoon take time to refocus your mind on Christ by reading from Psalms or Proverbs while you are on lunch, riding the bus, or taking a work-break. Then lift your soul to God in prayer!



Every evening fiercely defend 30 minutes of your night and set aside that time to read in the New Testament so that God can speak into your life, and then reciprocate by lifting your soul to your heavenly Father in prayer!



Until next time, may Christ captivate!



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