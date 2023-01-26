Create New Account
Dr. Peter McCullough | ReAwaken America Tour - Dallas, Texas
Published 16 hours ago

#VOHRADIO Exclusive with Apostle Michael Petro and Dr. Peter McCullough at The ReAwaken America Tour in Dallas, Texas.

Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, is a board-certified cardiologist who has testified before committees of the US and Texas Senate regarding the treatment of COVID-19 and management of the ongoing pandemic. Dr. Peter is against the conventional treatment and management of COVID-19 in the United States. He has become an expert on COVID-19 illnesses and welcomes recovered patients into his practice.   

Connect with #DrPeterMcCullough:

https://www.heartplace.com/dr-peter-a-mccullough

https://t.me/PeterMcCullough

► Connect with #MichaelPetro:

https://www.michaelpetro.com

https://instagram.com/michaeljopetro

https://twitter.com/michaeljopetro

