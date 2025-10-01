BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Lords Prayer Applied To You
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
38 followers
Follow
18 views • 22 hours ago

Ever hear people talk about their 4 hour prayer sessions?


Not me Prayer is an area where I always need improvement.


I pray all day a little at a time, quiet time, and night.

Part on my daily prayer, I pray for the individuals, in the government.


And I pray the evil plans of this government will completely fail.


May his will be done in my life, help me close the gap.


