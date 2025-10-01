The Lords Prayer Applied To You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever hear people talk about their 4 hour prayer sessions?
Not me Prayer is an area where I always need improvement.
I pray all day a little at a time, quiet time, and night.
Part on my daily prayer, I pray for the individuals, in the government.
And I pray the evil plans of this government will completely fail.
May his will be done in my life, help me close the gap.