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Portal above Western feminist nations' White House bring demons & Zuckerberg is CIA agent info thief
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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67 views • May 20, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2022). Roger Stone is asking all Christian spiritual army samurai warriors to immediately engage in spiritual warfare prayer against the huge wormhole portal that has been opened right above the accursed Western feminist nations’ White House Isis vagina symbol oval office, which is bringing in huge numbers of “COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon human & humanoid specie extermination eugenics vaccine NWO agenda” ascended master fallen angel devils from the abyss. The Rothschild Zionist cabal Satanist mainstream media is reporting that their rival faction Nazi SS eugenics Sabbatean Frankist “Black Sun” Satanists’ Mark Zuckerberg is a CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS Blackwater company information thief agent, whose CIA code name is “Overlord.” The mainstream media reports that CIA agent Mark Zuckerberg (Actual emperor of Japan Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar David Rockefeller’s grandson) has been stealing billions of human and humanoid specie people’s private information and information about all their friends, and handing that information over to the Saturn planet’s Draco reptilian chimera alien data base of the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet CIA Blackwater Nazi SS army intelligence agency. End of transmission…

Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
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