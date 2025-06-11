© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎙️ The Last Christian Radio Show
Episode Title: “Truth Beyond The Headlines: Biblically Grounded. Prophetically Aware”
In this urgent and eye-opening episode of The Last Christian, hosts JD Williams and David Paxton dissect the week’s most explosive global headlines—through the unshakable lens of biblical prophecy and conservative Christian truth.
🛑 What You'll Hear:
🔥 Riots in Los Angeles and National Guard deployments—signs of lawlessness foretold
🎯 Israel strikes Gaza as tensions with Hezbollah and Iran inch closer to full-scale war
🛰️ Drone warfare escalates between Ukraine and Russia—Gog and Magog alignments emerge
🌐 U.S.–China trade talks and G7 diplomacy—global powers position for Revelation’s final system
⚠️ UN and environmental controls reveal a growing agenda to silence biblical values
💡 Prophetic analysis of how today’s news points to tomorrow’s tribulation
This isn’t just news—it’s Truth Beyond the Headlines: Biblically grounded. Prophetically aware. Unfiltered. Uncensored.
