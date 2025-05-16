© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Statement from Russia’s Lead Negotiator Vladimir Medinsky.
Adding:
The Turkish Foreign Minister announced that the Russian and Ukrainian delegations have reached a preliminary agreement to hold a new round of talks.
Adding:
EU Leaders Blame Russia After Istanbul Talks
European leaders criticized Russia following negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, though Moscow and Kiev issued no mutual accusations and signaled readiness for further talks.
🇬🇧🤡 UK Prime Minister Starmer called Russia’s position “unacceptable” and accused Putin of deliberately delaying a ceasefire.
🇫🇷🤡 French President Macron claimed Russia ignored ceasefire demands from the U.S., Ukraine, and the EU.
🇵🇱🤡 Polish Prime Minister Tusk accused Russia of derailing the talks, stating the Kremlin rejected U.S. involvement and made unacceptable demands.
🇮🇹🤡 Italian Prime Minister Meloni said the talks made clear “who truly wants peace and who doesn’t,” urging a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.
🇩🇪🤡 German Chancellor Merz also blamed Russia but acknowledged a “very small, yet first positive signal” during the talks.
Adding: The Ukrainian delegation hoped to achieve a respite in Istanbul for rearmament and regrouping of troops, but did not get what they wanted - Russian Ambassador At Large Rodion Miroshnik
Adding: Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov issued a statement following negotiations with Russia.
- He confirmed both sides agreed to a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.
- Ceasefire terms were discussed.
- Umerov stated: “We continue working,” confirming earlier remarks by Medinsky and the Turkish Foreign Minister that a new round of talks is being prepared.
Adding:
Russian Embassy Slams UK PM Over Istanbul Talks Comments
The Russian Embassy in London criticized UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his remarks on the Russia–Ukraine negotiations held in Istanbul:
“We are genuinely puzzled by the Prime Minister’s hasty statement that Russia’s position in the Istanbul talks is unacceptable and that a response is being prepared. Unacceptable to whom? We’re not negotiating with London.”