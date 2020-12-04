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Ruby Freeman SPEAKS “gonna show us all the Ballots with No return addresses” Joe Biden Campaign Worker
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1334 views • December 04, 2020
Ruby Freeman , who is a Joe Biden Campaign Worker SPEAKS in her own words says she going to show us all the ballots. Ruby Freeman and her Daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss worked for the Joe Biden Kamala Harris Campaign and both are members and activists of Black Lives Matter
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