[Mar 20, 2017] TFR - 96 - Revolutionary Radio with Zen Garcia: Enmity Between the Seed-lines (extended version) (28.3K views on YouTube)

This show originally aired on Mar. 15, 2017. So, this is another one of those topics that I thought I had nailed down pretty good. Is Cain really a son of Adam or was he the son of the Serpent in the Garden? My guest for this broadcast was Zen Garcia. He's promoting his latest book, The Great Contest II: Enmity Between the Seed-lines and I have to say, he has given me pause to reconsider some things. Perhaps he will do the same for you.This video is an extended version of the show I did with Zen and it includes about 20 minutes worth of an interview Josh Peck did with Timothy Alberino, in which Timothy gives his take on this same subject. To watch the full interview, please see the following video on Josh Peck's channel:Zen's website: http://www.fallenangels.tv