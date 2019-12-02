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Social Media Censoring Vaccine Information
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46 views • December 02, 2019
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Why are mainstream news outlets and social media giants preventing the truth about the possible dangers of vaccines from getting out to the public? Why are journalists who even attempt to bring both sides of the issue and let the people decide having their video channels shut down? Plus…is green tea effective in keeping you healthy? Or is there something even more effective? David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen unseal the truth in this special report!
Why are mainstream news outlets and social media giants preventing the truth about the possible dangers of vaccines from getting out to the public? Why are journalists who even attempt to bring both sides of the issue and let the people decide having their video channels shut down? Plus…is green tea effective in keeping you healthy? Or is there something even more effective? David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen unseal the truth in this special report!
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