BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukraine SCANDAL: Human Organ Harvesting of non-fatally Wounded surprised Ukrainians with the EU - 031622
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
553 views • March 17, 2022
SCANDAL: Trade in organs of non-fatally surprised Ukrainians with the EU ⚡️

This man was a member of a special medical team. He tells how, under an agreement, the Ukrainian authorities removed the organs of the wounded and shipped them to the West and Europe. People injured by shelling and bombing were randomly selected. Women, children... Without the consent of the wounded.

He shows where the gutted bodies were buried. The people were previously not mortally wounded.

"They just dismembered her, down to the bones, the eyes and the skin."


This is a former member of the special medical group. He talks about how the Ukrainian authorities, by agreement, massacred and supplied the West and Europe with the organs of the wounded. All indiscriminately, who used to suffer from shelling and bombing. Without the consent of the wounded.

Indicates where the gutted corpses are buried. And people were not mortally wounded.

In the confusion of the military conflicts in the Ukraine, a horrible organ trade has been taking place for a long time. Several Donetsk soldiers told me how they regularly find corpses with the body opened and sewn up again.

Here is my article on the subject:

"How Mobile Crematoria Help Hide Ukraine's Mass Sale of Organs to the EU"

http://neuesausrussland.online/wie-mobile-krematorien-dabei-helfen-den-ukrainischen-massenverkauf-von-organen-an-die-eu-zu-verbergen/
Keywords
russiaungenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Chase Codewell
CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

Sterling Ashworth
New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

Cassie B.
U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

Willow Tohi
Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy