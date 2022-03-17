SCANDAL: Trade in organs of non-fatally surprised Ukrainians with the EU ⚡️This man was a member of a special medical team. He tells how, under an agreement, the Ukrainian authorities removed the organs of the wounded and shipped them to the West and Europe. People injured by shelling and bombing were randomly selected. Women, children... Without the consent of the wounded.He shows where the gutted bodies were buried. The people were previously not mortally wounded."They just dismembered her, down to the bones, the eyes and the skin."This is a former member of the special medical group. He talks about how the Ukrainian authorities, by agreement, massacred and supplied the West and Europe with the organs of the wounded. All indiscriminately, who used to suffer from shelling and bombing. Without the consent of the wounded.Indicates where the gutted corpses are buried. And people were not mortally wounded.In the confusion of the military conflicts in the Ukraine, a horrible organ trade has been taking place for a long time. Several Donetsk soldiers told me how they regularly find corpses with the body opened and sewn up again.Here is my article on the subject:"How Mobile Crematoria Help Hide Ukraine's Mass Sale of Organs to the EU"