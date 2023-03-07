Why does this Aussie support Russia?Local man "Mullet Mick" is a roofing carpenter from Caboolture. Last Saturday Mick organised a rally in Brisbane against the ongoing supply of Australian weapons to Zelensky. Mick is a hilarious character. Tune in to hear him LIVE with Aussie Cossack!
SOURCE:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6lu81z2Of2A
