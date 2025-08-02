Running Wood Pellet Machine Canada

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Step into a real project site in Canada where our wood pellet machine is running at full speed!
🔥 Watch how high-moisture wood chips and sawdust are transformed into clean, dense biomass pellets with our powerful ring die pellet mill. This line is designed for 2-3T/H production and fully customized to fit a limited workshop space.
🔧 Highlights in this video:
-
Smooth pelletizing process with stable output
-
100% customized layout to match site limitations
-
Pellet diameter adjustable from 6–12mm
-
Energy-efficient operation, built to last
🏭 Project Location: Canada
⚙️ Raw Material: 50% moisture wood chips & sawdust
💡 Why RICHI: 30+ years of expertise, global project experience, full turnkey solutions