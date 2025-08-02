Running Wood Pellet Machine Canada

Step into a real project site in Canada where our wood pellet machine is running at full speed!

🔥 Watch how high-moisture wood chips and sawdust are transformed into clean, dense biomass pellets with our powerful ring die pellet mill. This line is designed for 2-3T/H production and fully customized to fit a limited workshop space.

🔧 Highlights in this video:

Smooth pelletizing process with stable output

100% customized layout to match site limitations

Pellet diameter adjustable from 6–12mm

Energy-efficient operation, built to last

🏭 Project Location: Canada

⚙️ Raw Material: 50% moisture wood chips & sawdust

💡 Why RICHI: 30+ years of expertise, global project experience, full turnkey solutions

https://richipelletizer.com/wood-pellet-machine-canada/

