Former PM Imran Khan Pakistan failed assassination attempt Nov 3 2022 Part 2

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Former PM Imran Khan Pakistan failed assassination attempt Nov 3 2022
Imran Khan was standing in the bus and was injured in the leg, but has under gone surgery and is expected to survive and is blaming the current PM and an army General for this failed assassination attempt.
https://twitter.com/iihtishamm/status/1588145363529105408