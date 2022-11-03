Former PM Imran Khan Pakistan failed assassination attempt Nov 3 2022 Part 2

Former PM Imran Khan Pakistan failed assassination attempt Nov 3 2022
Imran Khan was standing in the bus and was injured in the leg, but has under gone surgery and is expected to survive and is blaming the current PM and an army General for this failed assassination attempt.
https://twitter.com/iihtishamm/status/1588145363529105408
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.