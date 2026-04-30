



The air smells different today. Like ozone and fresh indictments.





Kristy Allen delivers a Tsunami of Truth packed with accountability. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche isn't slow-walking anything. He just unsealed the indictment for James Comey — the charge: a coded death threat against the president of the United States. Those seashells on the beach arranged to say "8647"? In the restaurant world, 86 means liquidate. In the election world, 47 is Trump. The man who started the Russia hoax is now facing federal prison for threatening the commander in chief.





But that's not all. Doctor David Morens — Anthony Fauci's senior advisor for 16 years — just got hit with a federal indictment. They caught him using a personal Gmail account to hide the Wuhan lab leak truth, bragging about how his FOIA lady taught him to make emails disappear before the government could search them. The people who told you to trust the science were teaching each other how to shred the evidence.





Comey in court. Fauci's guy indicted. The king bowing to the sovereign. A body double exposed. And the bees have spoken.





The hive is secure. The old world is being liquidated. And nothing can stop what's coming.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.