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How Everyone Will Test Positive For COVID-19 - BANNED VIDEO!!!
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329 views • July 27, 2020
Video mentions following :
- PCR test do not rule out bacterial or viruses infection but all sorts of coronaviruses confirmed by CDC
-It has been pointed out that geographical locations experiencing cases of Covid have 5G activated or tested
- David Icke being banned on YouTube for talking of connection between 5G and coronavirus
- Wuhan became first test bed for 5G technology
- Explained how 5G millimeter waves create certain material that will test positive for coronavirus
- Exosomes and covid comparison
- Since discover of exosomes 200 microbiologist have died ,been murdered or committed suicide in a suspicious manner
- Socially acceptable solution is that you accept is experimental vaccine that will alter your DNA
- PCR test do not rule out bacterial or viruses infection but all sorts of coronaviruses confirmed by CDC
-It has been pointed out that geographical locations experiencing cases of Covid have 5G activated or tested
- David Icke being banned on YouTube for talking of connection between 5G and coronavirus
- Wuhan became first test bed for 5G technology
- Explained how 5G millimeter waves create certain material that will test positive for coronavirus
- Exosomes and covid comparison
- Since discover of exosomes 200 microbiologist have died ,been murdered or committed suicide in a suspicious manner
- Socially acceptable solution is that you accept is experimental vaccine that will alter your DNA
Keywords
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