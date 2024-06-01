⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(1 June 2024)

▫️In response to attempts by the Kiev regime to damage Russian energy and transport facilities, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have launched a group strike with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons against Ukraine's energy facilities, which operate the military-industrial complex. Moreover, ammunition depots of Western-made weapons have been destroyed.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops have hit manpower and hardware of 14th, 42nd mechanised, 57th motorised infantry, 143rd infantry, 82nd air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 36th Marine Brigade, as well as 125th and 127th territorial defence brigades close to Nesknoye, Zhovtnyovoye, Yurchenkovo, Liptsy, Kutuzovka, and Shestakovo (Kharkov region).

Five counter-attacks of assault groups of the 71st Jaeger Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 17th Brigade of the Nat'l Guard have been repelled close to Staritsa and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses were up to 240 Ukrainian troops, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, six motor vehicles, one Osa surface-to-air missile system combat vehicle, and one Nota electronic warfare station.

During counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS combat vehicle, one D-20 howitzer, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer have been hit.

▫️The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have taken better positions and defeated 14th, 60th, 116th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 12th Special Forces Brigade (Azov), close to Novoyegorovka (Kharkov region), Serebryanka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade has been repelled near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 450 UKR troops, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 9 motor vehicles, 2 152-mm D-20 howitzers, & 1 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill system.

▫️The units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved the situation on the front line & engaged manpower & hardware of 54th & 100th mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Krivaya Luka, Zaliznyanskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilyovka, Kalinino, Andreyevka, and Seversk (DPR).

The enemy losses were more than 660 UKR troops, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 8 motor vehicles, 2 152-mm D-20 howitzers, 1 152-mm Msta-B towed howitzer, 1 105-mm US made M119 gun, 1 UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, & 1 Nota electronic warfare station.

▫️The Tsentr GoFs has improved the tactical situation, as well as defeated 23rd, 27th, 110th mechd, 71st infantry brigs of the Armed Forces of UKR, the 109th Territorial Defence Brig near Karlovka, Yevgenovka, Rosovka, Vozdvizhenka, & Zelyonoye Pole (DPR). In addition, 6 counter-attacks of assault groups of 24th, 47th mechanised, 142nd infantry, 25th airborne brigs of the Armed Forces of UKR have been repelled near Novoaleksandrovka, Umanskoye, Novgorodskoye, & Novopokrovskoye (DPR).The enemy losses were up to 330 Ukrainian troops, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, including 1 US made Bradley and eight motor vehicles.

In addition, during counter-battery warfare, 1 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, three 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, two 152-mm Akatsiya SPd artill systs, 1 152-mm D-20 howitzer, 3 122-mm D-30 howitzers, & 2 105-mm U.S.-made M119 guns have been hit.▫️The Vostok GOFs has taken more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brig of the UAF, the 128th Territorial Defence Brig near Urozhaynoye and Makarovka (DPR).The AFU losses were up to 120 UKR troops, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, 4 motor vehicles, & 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU and the 37th Marine Brig close to Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye reg) and Tyaginka (Kherson reg).

The AFU losses were up to 45 UKR troops, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 motor vehicles, 1 152-mm D-20 howitzer, & 1 152-mm Akatsiya SPd artill syst.

▫️OP'l-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops & Artillery of the Russian GOFs have engaged the position of a unit of technicians developing missions for UAV strikes, as well as enemy manpower and military hardware clusters in 116 areas.

▫️AD facilities have shot down 62 UAVs, 14 HIMARS MLRS projectiles, & 3 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs.

📊In total, 607 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 24,964 unmanned aerial vehicles, 525 air defence missile systems, 16,219 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,326 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,998 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,182 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.