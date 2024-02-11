Create New Account
DEPP Perception: River Phoenix, West Memphis 3, Hunter S Thompson, and Cult Sacrifice
Ba'al Busters
River Phoenix was murdered in 1993 with a liquid speedball--8x the lethal dose.  That's not an accident.  People don't give you more drugs than you pay for.  Was it John Frusciante? Was it a deliberate murder?  Was this linked to the Children of God, or another Hollywood cult?  You walk into a den of Vipers, you get what you get...

We explore a very suspicious past of Johnny Depp

Keywords
child sacrificechildren of godsexual abuseblack magickaleister crowleyritual murderjohnny deppmarilyn mansonberghunter s thompsondeppfleariver phoenixdepp perceptionhollywood cultviper roomwest memphis 3damien echols

