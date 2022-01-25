Darwinian Evolution is not Really Science - Junk Science Series S1E6

Here is the really horrible part of all of this, from a scientific point of view, the scam is Darwinian Evolution is not even real science. It claims to be science, but it is not science.In the Origin of the Species, Charles Darwin himself gave us the measure of his doctrine. He said, "Why, if species have descended from other species, by insensibly fine gradiations, do we not everywhere see innumerable transitional forms? Why is not all nature in confusion, instead of the species being, as we see them, well defined? But, as by this theory, innumerable transitional forms must have existed, why do we not find them embedded in countless numbers in the crust of the earth? Why then is not every geological formation and every stratum full of such intermediate links? Geology assuredly does not reveal any such finely graduated organic chain; and this , perhaps is the most obvious and gravest objection which can be argued against my theory."In other words, Charles Darwin is saying if natural selection is true, then there are species that are changing into other species all the time. So even in the living world you should see this going on. When you look at the geological strata, you should find intermediate forms of one thing turning into something else. He see this as a problem. We do not have any evidence of that. It is 150 years later. What's happened? What about that? Watch the video to find out more.Tsiyon Road Radio:Tsiyon Tabernacle Fellowship:Author Page:Timely Message:Daily LiveStreams and Prayer: