Moment Ukrainian Armed Forces Ambush Russian Transport Outside Kharkiv

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03/16/2022 Videos shared by a Ukrainian MP on March 16 show a vehicle filled with Russian troops traveling near Kozacha Lopan, near the Ukraine-Russian border, when it was intercepted and run off the road by Ukrainian fire.