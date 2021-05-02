The truth about crime in America

NOTE: The numbers stated above are based on careful analyses of the FBI's Uniform Crime Reports and National Crime Victimization Surveys. The figures given are very conservative. The department of justice deliberately obfuscates the statistics in an effort to downplay the extent of black-on-White violent crime. For instance, there is a category for race-based crimes against Hispanics, but no category for race-based crimes committed by Hispanics. The interracial violent crimes that Hispanics commit against blacks are categorized by the reports as "White-on-black" crime. This makes it appear as if Whites are committing more crimes than they actually are. Even with this deliberate distortion, the black-on-White violent crime rate is roughly 40 times greater than the reverse. If the statistics weren't distorted in this way, the black-on-White crime rate would be seen to be perhaps as much as 100 or more times greater. The New Century Foundation publishes an excellent report, The Color of Crime, [see below] which analyzes the DOJ data.